Freightliner and Dodge Caravan crash on I-29 south St. Joseph

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 29 northbound at the 43.6-mile marker, about one mile south of St. Joseph, Missouri, on January 13, 2024, at 8:41 a.m. The crash involved a 2017 Dodge Caravan and a 2022 Freightliner, leading to moderate injuries for one driver.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dodge Caravan, driven by Edward J. Sheperd, 37, of Great Bend, Kansas, was traveling north when it struck the rear of the Freightliner, driven by Harrison J. Cole, 29, of Sidney, Iowa. Following the collision, the Dodge Caravan veered off the left side of the road, struck a cable barrier, and overturned, eventually coming to rest on its wheels facing east. The Freightliner managed to come to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the highway.

Edward J. Sheperd, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. Harrison J. Cole was unharmed in the incident.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage: the Dodge Caravan was declared a total loss and the Freightliner incurred moderate damage. All-Star Towing and All-City Towing were called to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

