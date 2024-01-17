Freightliner and Chrysler collision leads to minor injuries on I-29

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of January 17, 2024, a traffic accident occurred on Interstate 29, approximately 10 miles north of Rock Port, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country.

At around 12:14 a.m., the Freightliner, driven by 27-year-old Rajpal Nogivenname from Sacramento, California, was heading southbound on Interstate 29. The Freightliner collided with the rear of the Chrysler, operated by 44-year-old Christal J. Bobbitt from Maple Heights, Ohio. The impact caused the Chrysler to skid and slide off the west side of the interstate.

Christal J. Bobbitt sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Hamburg Ambulance to Grape Memorial Hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, which likely prevented more severe injuries.

The Chrysler Town and Country sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing, as was the Freightliner Cascadia, which incurred minor damage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department and the Atchison County Fire Department.

Related