Freightliner and Chrysler collide on I-29, minor injuries reported

In the early hours of January 17, 2024, a traffic incident involving two vehicles occurred on Interstate 29, approximately 10 miles north of Rock Port, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:14 a.m. and involved a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country.

The Freightliner, driven by 27-year-old Rajpal Nogivenname of Sacramento, California, was traveling southbound on Interstate 29 when it struck the rear of the Chrysler, driven by 44-year-old Christal J. Bobbitt of Maple Heights, Ohio. The impact caused the Chrysler to skid and slide off the west side of the interstate, eventually coming to rest on its wheels on the west shoulder.

Christal J. Bobbitt, the driver of the Chrysler, sustained minor injuries in the collision. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident and was transported by Hamburg Ambulance to Grape Memorial Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner, Rajpal Nogivenname, also wore his seat belt and did not report any injuries.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the incident. The Chrysler was reported as a total loss and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing, along with the Freightliner which sustained minor damage.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Department and Atchison County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

