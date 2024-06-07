Freedom Festival and Fireworks in Jamesport set for July 5th and 6th

Share To Your Social Network

Jamesport will host a Freedom Festival and Fireworks in the Park event next month, promising a variety of activities and entertainment for attendees.

The Freedom Festival will be held at the Spillman Event Center on July 5th and 6th from 9 am to 4 pm, featuring antiques, craft vendors, food trucks, kettle corn, and shopping opportunities. Live music will be played from 10 am to 3 pm. In addition, the Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks will present Fireworks in the Park at the Jamesport City Park on July 5th. The event will kick off at 2 pm with music by Nate Gordon, followed by free bounce houses at 3 pm, and face painting at 5 pm.

A parade and music by Daisy Cull will start at 6 pm, with children’s games scheduled for 7 pm. Community softball games will take place at 7:30 pm. The National Anthem will be performed at 9:45 pm, just before the fireworks display.

This celebration offers a full day of fun and community activities, concluding with a fireworks show.

