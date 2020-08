Seventh Day Slumber will headline the Freedom Fest—Freedom to Rock Tour near Unionville.

Opening acts for the free event at 31768 East Highway 136 on the evening of September 2nd will be The Protest and Relent. Doors will open at 5 o’clock, and the music will start at 6:30.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food and drink will be available on site. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

