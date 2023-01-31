Free workshop on “Life With a Chronic Condition” to be held in Albany

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A free six-week workshop will be held in Albany about life with a chronic condition.

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions will be at the Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center Wednesdays from 10 am to 12:30 pm, starting February 1st and running through March 8th.

Instructors Kaylie Walker and Debbie Bennett will teach how to make healthy food choices and increase physical activity and exercise safely. Participants will also learn how to cope with pain and fatigue, communicate effectively with a health team, and develop action plans to improve their health and well-being. Caregivers are also invited to attend the workshop.

Participants will receive a Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book and a Relaxation for Body and Mind CD.

Register for the weekly workshop by contacting the Gentry County Extension Office at 660-726-5610.

