Free workshop called “Preparing for Farm Succession Planning” to be held in Macon

Workshops will be held to help families start the succession planning process and initiate communication when it comes to transitioning the family farming business to the next generation.

One of the Preparing for Farm Succession Planning workshops will be held at the Crossroads Christian Church in Macon on August 8th from noon to 2 o’clock. An online workshop will be held via Zoom on August 10th from 11 to 1 o’clock.

Extension Agricultural Business Specialist Wesley Tucker says the workshops will show farmers the path from where their businesses are today to where they want their businesses to be when they are gone.

Register for the free workshops at this link.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture and FCS Financial provided funding for the workshops.