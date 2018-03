The 43rd Circuit Victim Advocates and Probation and Parole will hold a women’s self-defense class in celebration of Victim Rights Week.

The class will be in the gym of the YMCA in Cameron the afternoon of April 15th from 2 to 4 o’clock and is free and open to the public.

Participants are asked to donate canned or boxed food or toiletries for a food drive for the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

Call the Cameron Probation and Parole Office at 816-632-3781 for more information.

