Free webinar on prairie chickens at Dunn Ranch in Harrison County set for April 9

A free webinar about prairie chickens will show live video from a camera focused on a lek at the Dunn Ranch Prairie of Harrison County.

Speakers will discuss the history of prairie chickens on Missouri’s native grasslands during the webinar on April 9th from 7 to 8 o’clock in the morning.

Missouri Department of Conservation Natural History Biologist Steve Buback and The Nature Conservancy Grasslands and Sustainable Agriculture Strategy Manager in Missouri Kent Wamsley will be the speakers. They will also talk about the challenges the endangered birds face.

In-person viewing of the lek will not be offered due to COVID-19 precautions and to reduce disturbance on the lek. The camera will remain available to the public online through May. The camera will change to bison calves when prairie chickens are done booming.

Register for the April 9th webinar at this link and view the lek anytime at this link.

