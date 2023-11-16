Free Thanksgiving meal to be offered at Mercer Fair Barn in Princeton

A free Thanksgiving meal is set to be offered at the Mercer Fair Barn in Princeton, providing a festive opportunity for the community to come together. The meal will be available on November 23rd, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event promises to bring warmth and cheer to the holiday season, especially for those in need or alone during this time.

In addition to the meal served at the Mercer Fair Barn, deliveries will be made within the Princeton area, ensuring that those who are unable to attend in person can still enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. These deliveries are scheduled to reach recipients by 11:00 AM on November 23rd.

Those interested in having a meal delivered must place their orders by November 22nd. To order a delivery for the Thanksgiving meal, please contact Abbie Hamilton at 660-373-0099. This service offers a meaningful way for members of the community to celebrate Thanksgiving, irrespective of their circumstances.