Casey Lawrence, Director of Sunshine Law Compliance and Records Management from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, will provide a Missouri Sunshine Law presentation and update on the North Central Missouri College campus on August 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in Cross Hall 208. This presentation is at no cost and open to the public. Those involved with and on public boards, those who record and store meeting minutes and anyone who would like to learn or receive an update on the Missouri Sunshine law are encouraged to attend.

The event will last approximately two hours and cover the requirements responding to public records requests and the processes for hosting public meetings. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will provide statutory information, case law, and best practices for increasing transparency and helping agencies avoid the most common types of Sunshine Law Complaints. Each attendee will receive an updated Missouri Sunshine Law booklet.

The Missouri Sunshine Law “is the public policy of this state that meetings, records, votes, actions, and deliberations of public governmental bodies be open to the public unless otherwise provided by law. Sections 610.010 to 610.020 shall be liberally construed and their exceptions strictly construed to promote this public policy.” (More information on the Missouri Attorney Generals website)

To sign up for this event or for more information about the presentation, please contact Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff, at 660-357-6203 or [email protected]. For more information about Missouri Sunshine Law, persons may contact Casey Lawrence at 573-751-8905 or visit the Attorney General’s website.

