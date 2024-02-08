Free sports physicals for Trenton R-9 students Feb 22

Share To Your Social Network

The Wright Memorial Physicians Group and Grundy County Health Department will offer free sports physical exams for Trenton R-9 students planning to participate in athletic or cheerleading activities next school year.

Physicians group and health department staff will visit the school district to perform the physicals onsite on February 22 throughout the day.

Parents and guardians do not have to accompany the students, however, paperwork must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian.

Students who wish to receive a physical exam need to obtain the Missouri State High School Activities Association sports physical exam form. The form is available at the school, the health department, and on the Grundy County Health Department website.

A parent or guardian should complete the form with a student before the exam and explain any “yes” answers. The completed form should be returned to the school by February 20.

Students who do not pass the sports physical exam on February 22 will be referred to their primary care provider.

Questions should be directed to the Wright Memorial Physicians Group at 660-358-5750.

Related