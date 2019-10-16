Free Quail workshop to be held October 26, 2019

The Missouri Department of Conservation and Quail Forever will offer a free workshop about managing fields and cover for healthy bobwhite quail numbers.

The workshop at the Randy Farmer Farm southeast of Kingston October 26th will have three components. MDC staff will take participants afield and demonstrate how to do a fall covey count to determine quail numbers starting at 6:30 that morning. A free sausage, biscuits, and gravy breakfast will follow the covey count.

Habitat and ecology presentations will be held from 8:30 to 11 o’clock. Participants do not have to attend the covey count to attend the workshop.

MDC and Quail Forever biologists will talk about timing for prescribed burns, promoting native wildflowers, and food plots. Experts will demonstrate in the field techniques for edge feathering, downed-tree structure, and edge spraying.

Participants are asked to register by October 22ndfor the workshop at the Randy Farmer Farm southeast of Kingston on October 26th by calling 660-663-3703 extension 3.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares