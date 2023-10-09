Free public solar eclipse observation to be held at Northwest Missouri State University

Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Natural Sciences will host an observation of the Partial Annular Solar Eclipse this month.

The observation, which is free and open to the public, will provide attendees with an opportunity to view the eclipse through telescopes equipped with solar filters. These filters allow for direct observation as well as projection.

The gathering will begin at about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, outside the B.D. Owens Library on the campus in Maryville.

The moon is expected to start encroaching on the disc of the sun at about 10:25 a.m., and peak coverage—between 60 and 70 percent of the sun—is anticipated at around 11:50 a.m.

This event will be the only solar eclipse visible in the area until April 8, 2024.

The observation is backed by the Jim Smeltzer Community Astronomy Fund and the Northwest Foundation. For more information, contact Dr. David Richardson, associate professor of physics, at [email protected].