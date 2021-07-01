Free plant diagnostic services offered during July 8 MU Field Day

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Farmers can bring samples of damaged soybean, corn, and wheat crops for free diagnosis at the University of Missouri Extension Pest Management Field Day on July 8.

MU Plant Diagnostic Clinic director Peng Tian and other MU scientists will check plants on-site for damage by diseases, herbicides, insects, and weeds, says MU Extension weed specialist Kevin Bradley.

The annual field day is held at the MU Bradford Research Center near Columbia. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. Weather permitting, wagon tours of research plots showcasing herbicide treatments and weed management in corn and soybean begin at 8:30 a.m.

Bradley says those taking the tours will hear about the latest in cover crops and weed control, including updates on the Xtend and Enlist systems.

There will be demonstrations of nonchemical weed-control methods being tested, including electrocution and on-combine seed destruction devices.

MU Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette will discuss foliar the use of fungicide on soybean. Entomologist Kevin Rice gives the latest on soybean gall midge and stink bugs.

Extension specialists will also discuss the use of weather apps for timing pesticide applications.

The $20 registration fee covers lunch, snacks and a book that includes recent research results. Register by calling 573-884-7945 or emailing [email protected]. Continuing education credits are pending for certified crop advisers.

MU Bradford Research Center is 8 miles east of Columbia at 4968 Rangeline Road. For more information, visit the Bradford Research Center.

