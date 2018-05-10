Free parenting classes to be held in Trenton

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center will offer six weeks of parenting classes starting next week.

The free classes will be held at the Mental Health Center in Trenton Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 3 o’clock from May 15th through June 19th. Topics to be covered include parenting 101 and building relationships, infants and toddlers, handling misbehavior and focusing on children ages five through 10, children succeeding in school, decision making and focusing on teenagers, and teaching self-control and blended families.

Each class will include a video, handouts, and discussion and a certificate will be awarded upon completion. Participants can pick and choose to attend classes that suit their needs. Those attending should make their own arrangements for childcare.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center at 660-359-4487 to register for classes.

Like this: Like Loading...