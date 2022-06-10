Free pair of shoes provided to children in Bethany on August 8th

Local News June 10, 2022 KTTN News
Harrison County Health Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department and Shoes from the Heart will provide a free pair of shoes to children.

Shoes will be handed out at a back-to-school safety fair at the fairgrounds in Bethany on August 8th. The time has not yet been determined. A limited number of shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department and Shoes from the Heart will need to know children’s shoe sizes.

Sign up to receive shoes by calling the Harrison County Health Department at 660-425-6324.

Post Views: 24
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.