Free online learning now available to Missourians

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development and the Office of Workforce Development are expanding their partnership with the online learning platform Coursera, to offer free, online education opportunities to Missourians.

Coursera partners with more than 200 of the world’s leading university and industry educators to offer courses teaching job-relevant skills in fields such as business, technology, and data science. Through this partnership, Missourians can also earn professional certificates from leading companies, like Google, IBM, and Facebook, that are designed to prepare people for high-growth, entry-level careers, including in IT support, data analytics, project management, and social media marketing.

The success and impact of the MDHEWD-Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative last year helped thousands of displaced workers skill up and get back to work.

Missourians will have free access to 4,000 courses to develop high-demand digital and job-readiness skills as they look to find employment or advance their careers. Job seekers and students can earn certificates in everything from social media marketing to Excel skills, web development, the business of health care, IT security, and hundreds more.

“Last year, Coursera played a major role in our department’s mission to help Missouri’s displaced workers advance their careers,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Coursera provides a free and flexible avenue for Missourians to learn new, marketable skills as they seek new employment or work towards a promotion.”

Coursera allows users to start classes at their own convenience and set work deadlines to accommodate other commitments.

“Our collaboration with the state of Missouri has helped thousands of displaced workers develop digital skills needed to re-enter the workforce,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “We’re honored to expand our partnership and support recovery efforts by enabling hardworking Missourians to unlock new career opportunities through high-quality online training.”

“Google believes the opportunities created by technology should truly be available to everyone,” said Lisa Gevelber, Grow with Google Founder. “We are thrilled to work with the state of Missouri and Coursera to help Missourians advance their careers and increase their economic potential through the Google Career Certificates program which offers Certificates in IT Support, Data Analytics, UX Design, and Project Management.”

Missouri will offer free access to learning on Coursera through Summer 2022. To register, Missourians need to visit this link and click the “Apply Now” button to be contacted by a Job Center team member. Enrollment is dependent on eligibility of Statewide WIOA, a benefits program designed to help unemployed and underemployed Missourians.

