Free online event centers on stocker cattle

Beginning stocker cattle operators can learn how to improve profits during a free online event on February 16 and 18 at 7 p.m.

University of Missouri Extension; the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry; and the NRCS+MU Grasslands Project sponsor the two-night workshop.

“A properly managed stocker cattle operation can be a very profitable cattle enterprise,” says MU Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis.

Topics covered at the Online Southwest Missouri MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference include

Stocker cattle nutritional and health management.

Low-input heifer development system to produce profitable open feeder heifers.

Business management, COVID-19 considerations, and economics of a stocker operation.

Participants will receive a link to the Zoom sessions. Register by Feb. 15 at THIS LINK.

For more information, contact Davis at [email protected] or 417-955-0287.

