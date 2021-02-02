Free online event centers on stocker cattle

Beginning stocker cattle operators can learn how to improve profits during a free online event on February 16 and 18 at 7 p.m.
University of Missouri Extension; the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry; and the NRCS+MU Grasslands Project sponsor the two-night workshop.
“A properly managed stocker cattle operation can be a very profitable cattle enterprise,” says MU Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis.
Topics covered at the Online Southwest Missouri MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference include
- Stocker cattle nutritional and health management.
- Low-input heifer development system to produce profitable open feeder heifers.
- Business management, COVID-19 considerations, and economics of a stocker operation.
Participants will receive a link to the Zoom sessions. Register by Feb. 15 at THIS LINK.
For more information, contact Davis at [email protected] or 417-955-0287.