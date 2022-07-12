Free musical performance set for July 28 at Grundy County Museum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Museum presents a musical performance later this month.

The Senf Sisters are to sing during the event on July 28th. The “Five Points Summer Concert” begins at 5:30 and will be free and those attending are to take lawn chairs.

The “Sister Act” involves Nancy Adams, Barbara Cox, and Susan McNerney.

The Grundy County Museum at Mable and Tinsman will be open and features a historical exhibit on six notable people from Trenton and Grundy County as well as the “Goodnight Moon” children’s exhibit.