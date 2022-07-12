Free musical performance set for July 28 at Grundy County Museum

Local News July 12, 2022July 12, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Museum
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Grundy County Museum presents a musical performance later this month.

The Senf Sisters are to sing during the event on July 28th. The “Five Points Summer Concert” begins at 5:30 and will be free and those attending are to take lawn chairs.

The “Sister Act” involves Nancy Adams, Barbara Cox, and Susan McNerney.

The Grundy County Museum at Mable and Tinsman will be open and features a historical exhibit on six notable people from Trenton and Grundy County as well as the “Goodnight Moon” children’s exhibit.

Post Views: 83
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.