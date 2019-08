A pancake breakfast will be held to benefit the missions of the Free Methodist Church of Chillicothe.

The fundraiser will be held at the Applebee’s in Chillicothe the morning of September 7th from 7 to 10 o’clock. Tickets will cost $6.00 in advance or $7.00 at the door.

Contact Director of Missions Lisa Lanning for more information on purchasing tickets in advance at 660-646-4699.