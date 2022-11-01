Free “Lunch and Learn” webinar about paying for education set for November 2

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

As part of National Scholarship Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education.

The free virtual “Lunch and Learn” event will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at noon. Those who wish to participate can register by clicking this link.

The webinar will feature a presentation from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, discussing the Show Me Money Scholarship Portal which connects Missouri students with scholarship and grant opportunities tailored to their skills. The portal aggregates more than 6 million scholarships worth over $30 billion in one place. MOST 529, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, will also share information about saving for future education.

Missourians interested in learning more about MOST 529, the Show Me Money Scholarship Portal, and other information on financial topics can visit the Financial Literacy Portal on the Treasurer’s Office website.

November is National Scholarship Month which raises awareness about the availability of scholarships and serves as a reminder to begin the application process.