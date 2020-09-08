Free kayak clinics to be offered north of Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer two free clinics north of Kirksville to teach the basics of kayaking to individuals at least 10 years old. The clinics will be at the Hazel Creek Lake on Peaceful Front Road the evenings of September 30th and October 1st from 4:30 to 6:30.

Participants will learn basic kayaking safety, techniques, and terminology from trained MDC staff. Each training will include time on the water and a chance to paddle to get comfortable with kayaking. Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided.

Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Participants are asked to practice physical distancing. Each participant is also asked to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose when maintaining minimum six-foot distancing is not possible.

Space is limited for the kayaking clinics on September 30th and October 1st. Participants must preregister by September 25th by selecting the desired class at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Contact MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver for more information at 660-785-2420.

