Free health screenings at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe

May 28, 2024
Hedrick Medical Center
Free health screenings will be available in Chillicothe next week. The screenings will take place in the Litton Conference Room of the Hedrick Medical Center on June 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Medical and pharmacy students from the Clinical Rural Immersion program at A. T. Still University—Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Missouri—Kansas City will provide the screenings. Services will include blood pressure checks, weight, diet, and exercise assessments, cancer screenings, and information and resources on diabetes and nutrition.

There will be no invasive testing. The students will conduct the screenings under the supervision of a licensed physician and pharmacist.

For more information, contact Linda Rucker at [email protected].

