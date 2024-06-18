Free Hands-Only CPR and AED training available in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death, and immediate CPR is crucial for survival. To help the community learn these vital skills, the Grundy County Health Department and the Trenton Fire Department are offering free Hands-Only CPR and AED training. The classes will be held on Monday, June 24, at the Health Department Annex, located at 1307 E. 17th Street, Trenton.

There will be two sessions available: from 12 noon to 1 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The classes are open to the public, and there is no charge to attend.

Hands-Only CPR is a simple technique that consists of two crucial steps and has been proven to be as effective in the initial minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest situations at home, at work, or in public, according to the American Heart Association. The first step is to call 911 if you witness a teen or adult suddenly collapse. The second step is to administer CPR using only your hands.

An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is an easy-to-use device found in most public places that can be used to help a person in cardiac arrest. The American Heart Association reports that more than 350,000 EMS-assessed cardiac arrests occur annually in the United States outside of a hospital setting. Unfortunately, about 90 percent of those individuals do not survive. However, CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or even triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chances of survival.

For more information about the free Hands-Only CPR and AED classes, please contact the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 or the Trenton Fire Department at 660-359-5552.

