Free farm tax workshops to be held in November

The University of Missouri Extension will hold free farm tax workshops on November 7 and November 18, 2019 at various locations throughout the state.

Both workshops are 6:15-8:30 p.m. and cover the same topics. MU Extension specialists and tax experts will give updates on 2019 and 2020 taxes for farmers and ranchers, says Mary Sobba, MU Extension agricultural business specialist.

These include individual tax issues such as donations, fair market value, 2019 rates and known limits for 2020. Other topics include depreciation, changes from the 2018 Farm Bill, tax planning for those getting out of farming and state tax changes.

Distance-learning technology allows MU Extension to offer the workshops at 13 locations in Missouri. Preregistration is required.

Preregister by Nov. 5 for the Nov. 7 workshops at these locations:

• Farmington, 573-545-3516, St. Francois County Weber Road Facility, 1101 Weber Road.

• Fulton, 573-581-3231, MU Extension in Callaway County, 5803 County Road 302.

• Kirksville, 660-457-3469, MU Extension in Adair County, 503 E. Northtown Road.

• Osceola, 417-646-2419, First Baptist Church, 555 Walnut St.

• St. Joseph, 816-279-1691, MU Extension in Buchanan County, 4125 Mitchell Ave.

• Tuscumbia, 573-369-2394, MU Extension in Miller County, 134 Second St.

• Lebanon, 417-532-7126, MU Extension in Laclede County, 186-D N. Adams Ave.

Preregister by Nov. 15 for the Nov. 18 session at these locations:

• Bethany, 660-425-6434, MU Extension in Harrison County, courthouse basement, 505 Main St.

• Bolivar, 417-326-4916, MU Extension in Polk County, 110 E. Jefferson.

• Hermitage, 417-646-2419, MU Extension in Hickory County, 18715 Cedar St.

• Marshfield, 417-859-2044, MU Extension in Webster County, 800 S. Marshall St.

• Mexico, 573-581-3231, Vocational Agriculture Center, 905 N. Wade St.

• Steelville, 573-775-2135, Steelville Library, 210 S. Third St.

