Free event to educate parents on teen driving in Missouri

Parents can learn about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License Law during a program in Chillicothe. The event, named First Impact, will be hosted at the Chillicothe Fire Department on March 11th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First Impact Health Educator Allyn Workman and Livingston County Sheriff Deputy Mike Claypole will be the speakers at the event. They will provide parents with the necessary tools to monitor, coach, and support their new teen drivers effectively.

For those interested in attending, registration is available at this link. For more information about the First Impact session on March 11th, please call 314-302-4542.

