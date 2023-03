Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Free Easter events will be held at Wallace State Park near Cameron on April 8th.

Starting at 1 pm, visitors can search the trails for hidden golden eggs to win a special prize.

Children can bring their baskets and hunt for 2,000 candy and toy-filled eggs during a traditional Easter egg hunt at 2 pm.

There will also be nature displays at the enclosed shelter at Wallace State Park on April 8th and drawings for prizes.

