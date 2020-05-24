The Grundy County Health Department, Mosaic Life Care, Wright Memorial Hospital, the Mercer County Health Department, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are partnering to offer free community COVID-19 testing for residents of Grundy and Mercer counties.

The testing will take place using the Grundy County drive-thru flu shot route May 30th from 10 to 3 o’clock. The route begins at the First Christian Church at 17th and Princeton Road in Trenton. Participants should enter the church parking lot on 17th Street.

The testing will be active COVID-19 testing and not antibody testing. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

The Grundy County Health Department encourages individuals experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they have been exposed to get tested. Participants do not need to have to have symptoms to be tested at the free event. COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Residents of Grundy and Mercer counties who would like to be tested in Trenton May 30th should sign up in advance to receive an appointment time. Sign up is available at health.mo.gov/communitytest. A link will also be posted on the Grundy County Health Department Facebook page and website.

Residents who do not have access to a computer or would like assistance with signing up can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411. Contact the Grundy County Health Department for more information on the testing event at 660-359-4196.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 99 Shares