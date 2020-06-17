Free COVID-19 antibody testing for first responders to be offered in Gallatin

Free COVID-19 antibody testing will be available for first responders at the Daviess County Health Department of Gallatin later this month. Antibody testing screens the blood for a previous infection or exposure of COVID-19.

Testing will be done June 29th from 8 o’clock to noon for doctors, nurses, firefighters, emergency medical services, and police officers.

No order is needed to participate in the June 29th testing. Call the Daviess County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-663-2414.

