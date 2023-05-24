Free cooking classes to be held at the Caldwell County Health Department during June

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Free cooking classes will be held in Kingston during June at the Caldwell County Health Department on Thursdays. Classes will run from June 22nd to July 27th from 10 am to noon.

Trained nutrition professionals will teach how to prepare healthy meals and stretch food dollars. Tips will be given for food safety, storage, and sanitation. Tips will also be given on getting families to try new foods. Lessons will include hands-on learning and group discussion with instructors.

Each participant will receive a bag of free groceries for one of the lesson’s recipes each week to prepare at home. Each participant will also receive a graduation certificate, recipe book, and other items upon completion of the program.

Participants must commit to attending the entire course Thursdays from June 22nd to July 27th.

Contact the Caldwell County Health Department to register or for more information at 816-586-2311. Sheri Catlett with the University of Missouri Extension can also be contacted at 816-306-8071.

