Free concerts at Northwest featuring symphonic and concert bands

Northwest Missouri State University’s Symphonic Band and Concert Band are set to perform their first of two spring concerts on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will start at 7 p.m. in the Charles Johnson Theater located in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

The Symphonic Band is slated to perform four pieces spanning a variety of styles. These include Katahj Copley’s “Halcyon Hearts,” John Mackey’s jazz-infused “Let Me Be Frank With You,” Frank Erickson’s “Toccata for Band” under the baton of student conductor Jacob Wilson, and Julie Giroux’s “Our Cast Aways,” a poignant homage to the millions of companion animals that enter animal shelters annually.

Meanwhile, the Concert Band will showcase a mix of works, featuring both standards and new compositions by underrepresented composers. Their repertoire includes Katahj Copley’s “Wildheart,” Robert W. Smith’s “Encanto,” and David Holsinger’s “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” — a concert band adaptation of the hymn “It Is Well With My Soul.” The program will conclude with “Coastguards,” a lively march by Karl King.

The Symphonic Band, led by Dr. Katy Strickland, Northwest’s Dennis C. Dau Professor of Instrumental Music, is active during the spring semester. It performs a wide array of musical literature, ranging from modern wind compositions to light pop selections. Open to all Northwest students, the band presents two concerts in the spring semester.

The Concert Band, established in 2021 and directed by Dr. William Sutton, assistant professor of music, is the newest instrumental ensemble at Northwest. Comprising brass, woodwinds, percussion, and string bass, it performs music from various periods and styles, including historically significant works and new band compositions. Open to all Northwest students, employees, and residents without the need for auditions, the ensemble performs in two concerts each fall and spring semester.

The Concert Band and Symphonic Band are scheduled for their next performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, in the Charles Johnson Theater.

For more information on musical ensembles at Northwest, please visit Northwest Missouri State University’s website.

