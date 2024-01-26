Free concert in Trenton showcases top GRC school musicians

The Grand River Conference All-Conference Band is set to perform in Trenton next week. Eighty-seven students from GRC schools will participate in a free public concert at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on February 3 at 5 p.m.

Schools to be represented include Trenton, Gallatin, Milan, Polo, South Harrison, Putnam County, and Maysville.

Trenton Band Director Anthony Webb reports that directors selected their top players and submitted their names to be selected into the GRC All-Conference Band. The band is filled according to the All-State Band instrumentation numbers. Not all students nominated were selected.

Chillicothe Head Band Director Sarah Cavanah will be the guest clinician and direct the band.

The band will perform songs selected from “Songs of the Whaleman,” “Abracadabra,” “Marche Diabolique,” “Chorale from Jupiter,” and “Wild Wyatt!” Not all of these songs may be played on February 3.