Free Community Emergency Response Team training to be held in Newtown

Free Community Emergency Response Team training will begin in Newtown during the month of December.

The CERT program will educate about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact the area. The program will begin at the Newtown-Harris School on the evening of December 4th from 5 o’clock to 8:30. There will be three subsequent training evenings for a total of 16 hours of instruction.

The program will also train in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

CERT members can assist others following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help and are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects.

CERT training is open to everyone, and high school students are highly encouraged to attend.

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Dennis Goldsmith says the training will involve hands-on practice and realistic exercises to prepare for the unexpected, and the skills will last a lifetime.

Successful graduates of the CERT training will be issued a backpack containing emergency response items, such as a hardhat, gloves, safety vests, safety glasses, and first aid items.

Contact Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Dennis Goldsmith to reserve a spot for the Community Emergency Response Team training at the Newtown-Harris School starting December 4th by calling 660-265-5619.

Reserving a seat for the class will not commit someone to attend, but it will ensure enough material will be ordered for prospective attendees.

