Free class on “Crisis Intervention Training” to be offered in Chillicothe

The Green Hills Crisis Intervention Team will offer Basic Concepts in CIT Training. The free class will be held at the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe on June 6th from 8 am to 5 pm.

Crisis Intervention Team training is a community-based program that brings together law enforcement, mental health providers, advocates, and community partners to improve public responses to behavioral health crises.

The training is designed to educate and train on behavioral health and de-escalation techniques. Topics will include an overview of behavioral health disorders and medications, suicide intervention, community wellness, de-escalation strategies, and community resources.

Registration for the June 6th training is available at this link

