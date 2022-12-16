Free Christmas dinner to be held in Jamesport

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A free Christmas Dinner will be held at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport. The meal will be served on December 25th from 11 am to 1 or 1:30 pm.

Deliveries will be available for senior citizens, disabled individuals, and individuals who cannot come to the event in person. Deliveries will be made within a reasonable distance of Jamesport, and they will start by 10:30.

Any monetary donations made will go to cover the cost of the dinner.

Anyone wanting to order meal delivery for the Christmas Dinner on December 25th should contact Marie Garver at 660-684-6760 by December 22nd.

