The Community Emergency Response Team training which was to begin in Newtown this Wednesday evening (December 4th) has been postponed due to what Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Goldsmith calls “unforeseen circumstances.”

The free class will now begin at the Newtown-Harris School on December 11, 2019. Questions regarding the change should be directed to the Goldsmith at 660-265-5619.

