Free Brookfield workshop offers path to sustainable agriculture

Share To Your Social Network

Brookfield will host a workshop on February 20 that aims to assist farmers in transitioning from conventional agricultural practices to regenerative practices, which are believed to be more profitable and to enhance soil health and water quality.

The workshop, scheduled for February 20, is free of charge and will take place at the LaVon Burris Center in Brookfield. It will be led by regenerative farmer consultants from Understanding Ag LLC, in collaboration with the nonprofit Soil Health Academy. This initiative receives partial funding from the EPA Region 7 through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act.

Due to limited seating, participants must register in advance. Lunch will be provided. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the workshop activities running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Regenerative farming consultant and workshop instructor, Rodney Saunders, emphasizes the importance of soil health as the foundation for increasing farm profitability through natural nutrient cycling. He will outline soil health principles aimed at boosting profits through enhanced soil functionality. The workshop will specifically showcase how to augment profits using farm cover crop mixes, interpret soil tests accurately, make farms more resilient to drought, lower input costs, and reduce the dependence on hay and silage, thereby revitalizing the joy of farming.

For registration or additional information, this link.

Related