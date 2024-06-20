Franklin County business owner faces charges of financial exploitation

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced that a grand jury in Franklin County has returned charges against Daniel E. Harrison, 40, for allegedly defrauding consumers through his business, Extreame Lawn and Landscape. Harrison faces three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and three counts of deceptive business practices.

“As Attorney General, I will always hold accountable those who target innocent Missourians,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We will continue to work around the clock to obtain justice for any Missourian who has been ripped off.”

The charges allege that between February 2022 and August 2022, Harrison’s business falsely promised to engage in home and business renovations for consumers in exchange for upfront payments. Once paid, Harrison either abandoned the projects after performing negligible work or without completing any work or delivering any materials.

The case is being prosecuted and investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that charges against Harrison are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

The indictment can be viewed here.

