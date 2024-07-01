Share To Your Social Network

Francis “Gene” Wood, an 81-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 8:45 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2024, at Life Care Center of Brookfield.

Graveside services are scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2024, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Life Care Center of Brookfield and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Francis Eugene Wood was born on February 21, 1943, in Lebanon, Missouri, to Leonard and Edith Ora Belle (Hubbard) Wood. He grew up in Trenton and graduated from Trenton High School. He worked for the Rival Plant in Sedalia, retiring after 34 years of service. In 2005, he moved to Trenton, where he lived with his sister.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Hessenflow of Independence, Missouri, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy Wood; and sisters, Mary Windsor, Veda Shockey, and Ruth Hickman.

Post Views: 88

Related