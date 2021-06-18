Fourth of July celebration in Green City includes parade, and showcase of vehicles

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Fourth of July event will be held in Green City celebrating Missouri’s bicentennial.

Activities that morning will include a Lady Lions Breakfast, Ministerial Alliance Community Church Service, and a kiddie parade. Janice Booth will be the Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July Parade at 11:30.

The John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Motorcycle, Truck, and Tractor Show will run from 11:30 to 1 o’clock. There will be tours of the Green City Museum, games, an archery demonstration, a kids pedal tractor pull, a tennis ball roll, and a baby show.

Smithfield Foods will sponsor a pulled pork dinner in the park on July 4 from 5 to 7:30 in the evening. There will also be a beer garden, Mister and Miss Firecracker at 6 o’clock, the National Anthem at 6:30, and a grill raffle giveaway at 6:45. Live music will be provided by BootCut from 7 to 11 o’clock. The Green City Chamber of Commerce will sponsor fireworks at 9:45.

