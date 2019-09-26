Fourth-grader at Princeton school donates $100 to FCCLA’s “Care Closet”

A fourth-grader in the Princeton R-5 School District and member of the Pine Evershine 4-H Club of Princeton donated to the Princeton FCCLA for its Care Closet.

The $100 Alexis Schurke donated came from selling her market lamb at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany. She wanted to pay it forward and help purchase supplies for the Care Closet.

The Care Closet is a community service project offering free basic hygiene products to Princeton R-5 students and their families.

Princeton FCCLA started the project this year.

