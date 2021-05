Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A four-year-old Hamilton boy was hurt when he fell from the bed of a pickup truck onto the ground and was struck by a trailer being pulled by the pickup.

The boy was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning on private property near Hamilton.

The driver was listed as 29-year old Shawn Schuyler of Hamilton. The patrol reported neither occupant was secured in the pickup.

