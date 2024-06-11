Four-vehicle crash on I-29 in St. Joseph injures three

Share To Your Social Network

A four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 29 near the 50.2-mile marker in St. Joseph resulted in multiple injuries on June 10, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 1:16 p.m. and involved a 2022 Ford Transit Van, a 2019 Ford Escape, a 2016 Ford Escape, and a 2012 Ford F350.

The crash occurred when the Ford Transit Van, driven by 23-year-old Kameron A. Reeves of Salina, Kansas, slowed down due to a previous accident and moved into the passing lane. Ginger S. Coverdell, 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving the 2019 Ford Escape and also moved into the passing lane behind the Ford Transit Van, subsequently striking its rear.

The impact caused the 2019 Ford Escape to stop in the northbound driving lane. Abbey L. Williamson, 30, of St. Joseph, Missouri, driving a 2016 Ford Escape, then struck the rear of the 2019 Ford Escape, causing it to move forward and come to a stop in the northbound driving lane. Corlous H. Bradley, 29, of Savannah, Missouri, driving a 2012 Ford F350, failed to notice the previous collisions in time, causing his vehicle to skid and slide into the rear of the 2016 Ford Escape. The 2012 Ford F350 then rotated clockwise, traveled off the east side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

The vehicles involved were described as follows:

Driver Vehicle Damage Disposition Kameron A. Reeves 2022 Ford Transit Van Minor Driven from the scene Ginger S. Coverdell 2019 Ford Escape Total Towed by Blue Knight Abbey L. Williamson 2016 Ford Escape Total Towed by Blue Knight Corlous H. Bradley 2012 Ford F350 Extensive Towed by Blue Knight

Injuries reported in the accident include:

Name Gender Age Injury Type City/State Medical Facility Abbey L. Williamson Female 30 Serious St. Joseph, MO Mosaic Life Care Matthew K. Jones (occupant) Male 35 Minor St. Joseph, MO Mosaic Life Care (private vehicle) Ginger S. Coverdell Female 74 Minor St. Joseph, MO Mosaic Life Care



The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

