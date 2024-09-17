Four-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Greentop leads to multiple injuries

A four-vehicle collision occurred on September 16, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile south of Greentop, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, a 2018 Chevrolet 3500, a 1989 Dodge Dakota, and a 2020 Chevrolet 1500.

The crash occurred when the driver of the 2018 Chevrolet 3500, Brian Western, 33, of Greentop, stopped in the roadway to make a left turn. A northbound 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Neil Mehta, 32, of Kirksville, struck his vehicle in the rear. The impact pushed the Chevrolet 3500 into the southbound lane, where it collided with a 1989 Dodge Dakota, driven by Keith Steen Jr., 22, of Kirksville, and a 2020 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Shirley Watt, 76, of Centralia.

The Chevrolet 1500 then overturned off the road’s left side.

Injured in the crash:

Keith Steen Jr., 22, Kirksville, MO Driver of the 1989 Dodge Dakota Injury: Moderate Safety device: Yes Transported by : Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center

Neil Mehta, 32, Kirksville, MO Driver of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Injury: Minor Safety device: Yes Transported by : Private conveyance to Northeast Regional Medical Center

Paul Kennedy, 68, Centralia, MO Occupant of the 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Injury: Moderate Safety device: Yes Transported by : Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center

Shirley Watt, 76, Centralia, MO Driver of the 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Injury: Serious Safety device: Yes Transported by : Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center



The vehicles involved in the crash were all towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Adair and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Departments, Greentop Fire Department, and Kirksville Fire Department.

