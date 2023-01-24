Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person

Local News January 24, 2023 John Anthony
Accident-Crash graphic
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County.

Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries.

The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of Lathrop, and 31-year-old Dalton McIllwain of Liberty. Those individuals were not injured.

The Reynolds car struck the rear of the pickup in front of it, then it was pushed into the rear of a van which got pushed into the rear of another pickup.

The Reynolds car was listed as demolished. Damages ranged from minor to moderate for the other three vehicles. All occupants were using seat belts.

