Four teens from Macon injured in crash on country road; driver life-flighted to Columbia

Four teenagers from Macon were injured, two of them seriously, when a vehicle left a country road on a curve and overturned Thursday night.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver, 19-year-old Katie Sheets, and one of the passengers, 17-year-old Kari Russell. The other two occupants received minor injuries. They are a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy whose names were not released by the highway patrol.

The driver, Katie Sheets, was taken to Moberly Regional Hospital then flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to University Hospital in Columbia. The three passengers were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

None of the occupants in the vehicle were wearing a seat belt.

