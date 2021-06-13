Four teenagers injured in crash near Carrollton; driver accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four people were hurt, two of them seriously, when a sports utility vehicle traveled off a county road near Carrollton.

The driver, 18-year old Thessaly Myler of Carrollton, was taken to Research Medical Center with serious injuries. A passenger, 19-year old Briley Gregg of Bogard, was seriously injured and was taken to Truman Medical Center.

Two other passengers, Noah Frank and Haley Wellman, both 18 and from Carrollton, were taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries.

The accident happened early Saturday just north of Carrollton on Carroll County Road 250 east of County Road 227. The eastbound SUV was traveling too fast for the conditions; the driver lost control, the vehicle went off the road and was demolished.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts. The patrol reported Thessaly Myler was accused of driving while intoxicated.

