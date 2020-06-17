Four teenage girls injured in UTV crash near Powersville

Four teens from Smithville sustained injuries when a utility vehicle overturned four miles northwest in Powersville on the morning of Wednesday, June 17th.

Two 13-year-old girls and two 14-year-old girls were transported by private vehicle to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. Injuries for the 13-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were moderate while injuries for the other two passengers were described as minor.

The utility vehicle traveled east on private property on County Route 107 before the driver reportedly attempted to make a left turn. The vehicle overturned and received minor damage.

None of the girls wore safety equipment.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares