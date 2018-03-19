Four receive prison sentences in latest session of Grundy County court

Four faced the judge last Thursday and received prison time for their offenses in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

38-year old Darrell Graham of Trenton pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The time is to run concurrently with a case in Livingston County.

31-year old James Harding of Trenton was sentenced to prison after he admitted violating terms of his probation. The probation was revoked and a previously stayed six-year prison sentence was ordered executed. Harding was on probation on drug and stealing related charges.

51-year old Robert Coppock of Spickard admitted violating his probation. The probation was revoked and a previously stayed three-year prison sentence was ordered executed. Coppock was on probation on a charge accusing him of driving while intoxicated/persistent offender.

19-year old Levi Terrell of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Terrell was sentenced to four years in prison.

